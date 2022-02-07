B2gold (BTG) gains 4.48% on Moderate Volume February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTG - Market Data & News

B2gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) shares gained 4.48%, or $0.16 per share, to close Monday at $3.73. After opening the day at $3.59, shares of B2gold fluctuated between $3.73 and $3.59. 6,533,476 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 11,165,724. Monday's activity brought B2gold’s market cap to $3,940,124,667.

B2gold is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About B2gold Corp

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finlandand Uzbekistan. In 2020, the Company continues to forecast total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces with all-in sustaining costs of between $780- $820per ounce

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

