B. Riley (RILY) gains 8.80% to Close at $61.57 on January 31

Today, B. Riley Financial Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RILY) stock gained $4.98, accounting for a 8.80% increase. B. Riley opened at $56.52 before trading between $61.82 and $56.52 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw B. Riley’s market cap rise to $1,697,457,378 on 562,370 shares -above their 30-day average of 375,081.

About B. Riley Financial Inc

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

