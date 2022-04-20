B. Riley (RILY) Drops 2.80% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RILY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) moved 2.80% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:48 est, B. Riley is currently sitting at $60.14 and dropped $1.74 so far today.

B. Riley has moved 13.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.02% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on B. Riley visit the company profile.

About B. Riley Financial Inc

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

