B. Riley - 6.375% NT REDEEM 28/02/2025 USD 25 (RILYM) gains 3.96% on Strong Volume January 31

Today, B. Riley Financial Inc 6.375 % Notes 2020-28.02.25 Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: RILYM) stock gained $0.97, accounting for a 3.96% increase. B. Riley - 6.375% NT REDEEM 28/02/2025 USD 25 opened at $25.47 before trading between $25.49 and $25.32 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw B. Riley - 6.375% NT REDEEM 28/02/2025 USD 25’s market cap rise to $ on 17,066 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

About B. Riley Financial Inc 6.375 % Notes 2020-28.02.25 Global

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Valuation and Appraisal segment includes valuation of assets and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The Principal Investments-segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held by BR Brand. The company was founded on May 7, 2009 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

