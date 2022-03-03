B&G Foods, (BGS) gains 2.83% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGS - Market Data & News Trade

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) shares gained 2.83%, or $0.83 per share, to close Thursday at $30.13. After opening the day at $29.22, shares of B&G Foods, fluctuated between $30.15 and $29.02. 1,155,462 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 890,163. Thursday's activity brought B&G Foods,’s market cap to $2,064,557,345.

B&G Foods, is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey..

About B&G Foods, Inc

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

