AZZ (AZZ) falls 3.02% in Active Trading on January 11

AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ), a Fort Worth, Texas, company, fell to close at $51.77 Tuesday after losing $1.61 (3.02%) on volume of 135,159 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $53.51 to a low of $51.60 while AZZ’s market cap now stands at $1,285,944,384.

About AZZ Inc

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

