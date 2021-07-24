AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) drops 19.66% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZRX - Market Data & News Trade

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares dropped 19.66%, or $0.1392 per share, to close Friday at $0.57. After opening the day at $0.55, shares of AzurRx fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.54. 6,995,702 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 888,380. Friday's activity brought AzurRx’s market cap to $44,709,250.

About AzurRx BioPharma Inc

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor, FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

