Azure Power Global (AZRE) Gains 2.63% for May 2

Today, Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) rose $0.37 to close Monday at $14.42.

The company started at $14.04 and shares fluctuated between $14.43 and $13.88 with 137,965 shares trading hands.

Azure Power Global is averaging 220,930 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 22.59% YTD.

Azure Power Global is set to release earnings on 2022-06-15.

About Azure Power Global Ltd

Azure Power is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

