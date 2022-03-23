Azul (AZUL) Gains 2.38% on March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZUL - Market Data & News Trade

Azul S.A. - ADR (NYSE: AZUL) shares moved 2.38%, or $0.33 per share, as on 11:49:03 est today. Since opening at $13.74, 548,116 shares of Azul have traded hands and the stock has moved between $14.26 and $13.67.

This year the company is up 5.08%.

Azul expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Azul S.A. - ADR

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 117 destinations. With an operating fleet of 162 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards.

