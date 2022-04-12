Aytu (AYTU) Falls 2.31% on April 12

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) has lost $0.0212 (2.31%) and is currently sitting at $0.90, as of 11:43:06 est on April 12.

162,025 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 15.16% over the last 5 days and shares fell 20.32% over the last 30 days.

Aytu anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

