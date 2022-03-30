AYRO (AYRO) Gains 3.31% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AYRO - Market Data & News Trade

AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares climbed 3.31%, or $0.045 per share, as on 11:49:18 est today. Since opening at $1.36, 332,739 shares of AYRO have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.42 and $1.34.

This year the company has a YTD change of 15.53%.

AYRO expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About AYRO Inc

Founded in 2017, Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial applications, AYRO vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions.

