AYRO (AYRO) falls 5.17% for March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AYRO - Market Data & News Trade

AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares fell 5.17%, or $0.06 per share, to close Friday at $1.10. After opening the day at $1.15, shares of AYRO fluctuated between $1.16 and $1.07. 331,932 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 663,896. Friday's activity brought AYRO’s market cap to $40,553,652.

AYRO is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas..

About AYRO Inc

Founded in 2017, Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial applications, AYRO vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions.

Visit AYRO Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on AYRO Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: AYRO Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles