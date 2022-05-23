Axos (AX) Climbs 5.72% on May 23

Shares of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) moved 5.72% Monday.

As of 11:48:45 est, Axos is currently sitting at $37.15 and has climbed $2.02 so far today.

Axos has moved 16.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.88% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Axos Financial Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com.

