Axon Enterprise (AXON) falls 3.41% in Light Trading on February 23

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) shares fell 3.41%, or $4.32 per share, to close Wednesday at $122.44. After opening the day at $128.14, shares of Axon Enterprise fluctuated between $129.37 and $122.15. 387,929 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 429,725. Wednesday's activity brought Axon Enterprise’s market cap to $8,383,169,393.

Axon Enterprise is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona..

About Axon Enterprise Inc

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

Visit Axon Enterprise Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Axon Enterprise Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Axon Enterprise Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles