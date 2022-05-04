Financial Markets by TradingView

Axon Enterprise (AXON) Drops 4.40% on May 4

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) shares moved 4.40%, or $5.05 per share, as on 11:46:20 est today. After Opening the Day at $116.17, 136,349 shares of Axon Enterprise have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $117.61 and $108.36.  

Already this year the company has moved YTD 26.85%.

Axon Enterprise anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Axon Enterprise Inc

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

