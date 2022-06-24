Axcelis (ACLS) Rises in Active Trading for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) gained $4.46 to close Friday at $58.20.

The company began the day at $54.53 and shares fluctuated between $58.24 and $54.19 with 709,362 shares trading hands.

Axcelis is averaging 313,503 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 27.92% YTD.

Axcelis is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Axcelis Technologies Inc

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

