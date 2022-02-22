Axcelis (ACLS) falls 3.17% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Axcelis Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock fell $2.14, accounting for a 3.17% decrease. Axcelis opened at $66.13 before trading between $68.27 and $64.39 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Axcelis’s market cap fall to $2,178,923,726 on 346,200 shares -below their 30-day average of 492,201.

About Axcelis Technologies Inc

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

