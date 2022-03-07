AvroBio (AVRO) Loses in Light Trading for March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVRO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) moved 2.27% down on March 7 to close at $1.29.

409,757 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 898,858 shares.

AvroBio is down 65.71% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-17.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AvroBio visit the company profile.

About AvroBio Inc

AVROBIO's vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. The company aims to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by its industry leading plato® gene therapy platform, its foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario.

To get more information on AvroBio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: AvroBio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles