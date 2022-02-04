AvroBio (AVRO) gains 2.86% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVRO - Market Data & News Trade

AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares gained 2.86%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $1.80. After opening the day at $1.75, shares of AvroBio fluctuated between $1.85 and $1.72. 356,793 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,001,129. Friday's activity brought AvroBio’s market cap to $78,574,446.

About AvroBio Inc

AVROBIO's vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. The company aims to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by its industry leading plato® gene therapy platform, its foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

