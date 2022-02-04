Avnet (AVT) falls 2.60% in Light Trading on February 4

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) shares fell 2.60%, or $1.07 per share, to close Friday at $40.10. After opening the day at $40.98, shares of Avnet fluctuated between $41.37 and $39.94. 656,626 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 762,348. Friday's activity brought Avnet’s market cap to $3,968,421,834.

Avnet is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona..

About Avnet Inc.

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. It supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Its unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables it to accelerate the design and supplies stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

