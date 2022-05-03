Avino Silver & Gold Mines. (ASM) Rises 4.23% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASM - Market Data & News

Today Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE: ASM) is trading 4.23% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:44:48 est, was $0.73. Avino Silver & Gold Mines. has climbed $0.0296 so far today.

227,078 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Avino Silver & Gold Mines. has a YTD change of 18.71%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. The company is committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which the company operates.

