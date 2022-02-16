Avino Silver & Gold Mines. (ASM) gains 2.57% to Close at $0.81 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASM - Market Data & News

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE: ASM) shares gained 2.57%, or $0.0203 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.81. After opening the day at $0.78, shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines. fluctuated between $0.81 and $0.78. 308,463 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 545,747. Wednesday's activity brought Avino Silver & Gold Mines.’s market cap to $82,817,001.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. The company is committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which the company operates.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

