Aviat Networks (AVNW) falls 4.33% for March 4

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) fell to close at $26.72 Friday after losing $1.21 (4.33%) on volume of 59,212 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.97 to a low of $26.46 while Aviat Networks’s market cap now stands at $299,298,629.

Aviat Networks currently has roughly 708 employees.

About Aviat Networks Inc

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

