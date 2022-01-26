Avery Dennison (AVY) falls 2.34% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVY - Market Data & News Trade

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) shares fell 2.34%, or $4.69 per share, to close Tuesday at $195.68. After opening the day at $196.60, shares of Avery Dennison fluctuated between $198.00 and $192.88. 682,679 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 356,113. Tuesday's activity brought Avery Dennison’s market cap to $16,201,439,681.

Avery Dennison is headquartered in Glendale, California..

About Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

