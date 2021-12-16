Avenue (ATXI) drops 10.78% in Light Trading on December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATXI - Market Data & News Trade

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dropped 10.78%, or $0.1099 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.91. After opening the day at $1.00, shares of Avenue fluctuated between $1.02 and $0.91. 529,399 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,189,754. Wednesday's activity brought Avenue’s market cap to $17,285,072.

Avenue is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Avenue Therapeutics Inc

Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

