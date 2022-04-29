Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Loses in Light Trading for April 29

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 4.58% to $2.92 on April 29.

667,372 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 979,323 shares.

The company's stock has moved 58.65% so far in 2022.

Aveanna Healthcare shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

