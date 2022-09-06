Avaya (AVYA) Gains in Active Trading for September 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVYA - Market Data & News Trade

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares moved 23.98% today on 32,248,216 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 30,924,160 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $2.12 the company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-22.

Avaya is down 91.36% so far this year.

About Avaya Holdings Corp.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp.. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Tha Company's cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, it is committed to help grow its customer's business by delivering Experiences that Matter.

