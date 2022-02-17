Avaya (AVYA) falls 3.78% in Light Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVYA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Avaya Holdings Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: AVYA) stock fell $0.55, accounting for a 3.78% decrease. Avaya opened at $14.41 before trading between $14.42 and $13.94 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Avaya’s market cap fall to $1,188,990,138 on 1,295,419 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,948,441.

About Avaya Holdings Corp.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp.. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Tha Company's cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, it is committed to help grow its customer's business by delivering Experiences that Matter.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

