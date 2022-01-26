Avanos Medical (AVNS) falls 2.78% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVNS - Market Data & News Trade

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS), a Alpharetta, Georgia, company, fell to close at $31.82 Tuesday after losing $0.91 (2.78%) on volume of 314,844 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.79 to a low of $31.44 while Avanos Medical’s market cap now stands at $1,533,296,753.

About Avanos Medical Inc

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

