Avangrid (AGR) falls 2.58% in Light Trading on February 10

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR), a Orange, Connecticut, company, fell to close at $44.62 Thursday after losing $1.18 (2.58%) on volume of 386,003 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.66 to a low of $44.52 while Avangrid’s market cap now stands at $17,277,067,289.

Avangrid currently has roughly 7000 employees.

About Avangrid Inc

AVANGRID, Inc. is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

