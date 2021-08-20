Avangrid (AGR) falls 0.26% on Moderate Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Avangrid Inc Inc’s (NYSE: AGR) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 0.26% decrease. Avangrid opened at $54.71 before trading between $55.16 and $54.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Avangrid’s market cap fall to $21,141,368,758 on 308,089 shares -below their 30-day average of 358,056.

Avangrid employs around 7000 people with a head office in Orange, Connecticut.

About Avangrid Inc

AVANGRID, Inc. is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

