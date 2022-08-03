Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) Rises 11.71% on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVCO - Market Data & News Trade

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares have risen 11.71%, or $0.059 per share, as on 11:45:30 est today. Since opening the day at $0.52, 82,817 shares of Avalon GloboCare have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.57 and $0.50.

This year the company has moved YTD 38.55%.

Avalon GloboCare anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avalon GloboCare visit the company profile.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics.

To get more information on Avalon GloboCare Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avalon GloboCare Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

3 Ways Finance Teams Can Navigate Inflation Through Automation Inflation Continues To Drive Interest Rates Higher Bitcoin Poised To Dramatically Gain Adoption Kagan: IBM Watson Health Fails, Becomes Merative After Acquisition