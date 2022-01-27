Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) falls 2.74% in Light Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVCO - Market Data & News Trade

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares fell 2.74%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.71. After opening the day at $0.72, shares of Avalon GloboCare fluctuated between $0.75 and $0.69. 124,391 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 150,156. Wednesday's activity brought Avalon GloboCare’s market cap to $61,078,323.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

