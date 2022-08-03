Avalon (AWX) Climbs in Active Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWX - Market Data & News

Shares of Avalon Holdings Corp. - Class A (NYSE:AWX) traded 28.96% higher on August 3 to close at $3.34.

77,842 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 3,215 shares.

Avalon has moved 28.25% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Avalon Holdings Corp. - Class A

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides transportation, waste disposal brokerage and management, and technical environmental services. The Company's services include environmental engineering, site assessment, analytical laboratory, and landfill management services. Avalon serves industrial, commercial, and governmental customers.

