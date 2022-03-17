Avalara (AVLR) Climbs in Light Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVLR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) traded 3.15% higher on March 17 to close at $87.32.

870,535 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,155,935 shares.

Avalara lost 34.44% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Avalara Inc

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India.

