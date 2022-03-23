Avadel (AVDL) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVDL - Market Data & News Trade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) has already gained $0.34 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.91, Avadel has moved 4.92% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 0.29% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Avadel investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:01:04 est.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

To get more information on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles