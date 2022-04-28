Avadel (AVDL) Falls 4.61% on April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVDL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) is trading 4.61% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:57 est, was $4.87. Avadel dropped $0.235 in trading today.

242,990 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Avadel has moved YTD 36.88%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

