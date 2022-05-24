Autozone (AZO) Up 5.82% for May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded 5.82% up on May 24 to close at $1910.22.

403,099 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 219,905 shares.

Autozone is down 13.89% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Autozone Inc.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

