AutoWeb (AUTO) falls 4.07% in Light Trading on January 26

Today, AutoWeb Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AUTO) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 4.07% decrease. AutoWeb opened at $3.02 before trading between $3.02 and $2.83 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw AutoWeb’s market cap fall to $38,108,415 on 84,286 shares -below their 30-day average of 276,580.

About AutoWeb Inc

AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

