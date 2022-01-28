AutoWeb (AUTO) drops 10.25% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUTO - Market Data & News Trade

AutoWeb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) dropped to close at $2.54 Thursday after losing $0.29 (10.25%) on volume of 65,181 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.84 to a low of $2.51 while AutoWeb’s market cap now stands at $34,203,312.

AutoWeb currently has roughly 87000 employees.

About AutoWeb Inc

AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

