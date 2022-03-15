Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Up in Active Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADP - Market Data & News Trade

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 2.57% to $212.31 on March 15.

2,220,073 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,891,776 shares.

The company's stock has risen 15.52% so far in 2022.

Automatic Data Processing shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Automatic Data Processing visit the company profile.

About Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

