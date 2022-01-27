Automatic Data Processing (ADP) falls 8.95% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADP - Market Data & News Trade

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) shares fell 8.95%, or $19.42 per share, to close Wednesday at $197.46. After opening the day at $205.49, shares of Automatic Data Processing fluctuated between $208.27 and $196.54. 5,686,862 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,647,361. Wednesday's activity brought Automatic Data Processing’s market cap to $83,206,492,933.

Automatic Data Processing is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, and employs more than 58000 people.

About Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

