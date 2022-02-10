Automatic Data Processing (ADP) falls 2.66% to Close at $205.54 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Automatic Data Processing Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ADP) stock fell $5.62, accounting for a 2.66% decrease. Automatic Data Processing opened at $206.70 before trading between $208.33 and $204.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Automatic Data Processing’s market cap fall to $86,336,103,768 on 2,239,772 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,254,798.

Automatic Data Processing employs around 58000 people with a head office in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

