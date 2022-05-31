Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

Autohome (ATHM) Rises in Active Trading for May 31

Equities Staff  |

Autohome Inc - ADR (NYSE:ATHM) shares changed 6.85% today on 2,308,926 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 610,710 shares traded.

After today’s close at $36.34 the company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-25.

Autohome has moved 17.56% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Autohome visit the company profile.

About Autohome Inc - ADR

Autohome Inc. is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its 'Autohome Mall,' a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

To get more information on Autohome Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Autohome Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings
Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance
Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers
Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired
Chinook Therapeutics Raises $105 Million for Kidney Disease Therapies
Market Conditions Driving Higher Base Level for VIX Volatility Index
Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).