Aurora Mobile (JG) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 5

Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:JG) has already lost $-0.0473 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.86, Aurora Mobile has moved 5.51% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 2.58% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Aurora Mobile investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:05:18 est.

About Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

To get more information on Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

