Aurinia (AUPH) Falls in Light Trading for April 12

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares have fallen 2.69% today on 1,510,385 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,855,806 shares traded.

After today’s close at $11.60 the company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

Aurinia has moved 47.88% so far this year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

