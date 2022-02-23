Aurinia (AUPH) falls 2.91% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUPH - Market Data & News Trade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH), a Victoria, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $15.34 Wednesday after losing $0.46 (2.91%) on volume of 2,787,165 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.23 to a low of $15.25 while Aurinia’s market cap now stands at $1,969,593,520.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

