Audiocodes (AUDC) Rises in Light Trading for March 16

Audiocodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares gained 2.38% today on 50,827 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 125,082 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $26.67 the company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

Audiocodes lost 24.53% so far this year.

About Audiocodes

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

