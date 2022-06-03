Audacy (AUD) Loses 5.23% on June 3

Shares of Audacy Inc - Class A (NYSE: AUD) lost 5.23% Friday.

As of 11:41:05 est, Audacy is currently sitting at $1.65 and has moved $0.09 per share.

Audacy has moved 30.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 33.07% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Audacy Inc - Class A

Audacy, Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them.

