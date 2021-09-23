Auburn National (AUBN) falls 0.74% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUBN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Auburn National Bancorp Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: AUBN) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 0.74% decrease. Auburn National opened at $33.77 before trading between $34.37 and $33.70 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Auburn National’s market cap fall to $120,185,186 on 919 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,519.

About Auburn National Bancorp Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the 'Company') is the parent company of AuburnBank (the 'Bank'), with total assets of approximately $957 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

